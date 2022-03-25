Ohio AG sues Sharonville window company that shafted customers out of nearly $200K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the owner of a Greater Cincinnati window company accused of shafting customers out of nearly $200,000.

The lawsuit alleges Tina Curles, operator of Window Planet, Inc., took money from 89 customers in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana for windows that were never delivered or poorly installed and failed to provide refunds.

Yost says Curles violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act

He is seeking restitution on behalf of the consumers he says lost more than $187,000.

“This is not how to do business in Ohio, and my office is here to make sure of that,” Yost said.

“Any company trying to pull a fast one on Ohio consumers will find itself in court real fast.”

Window Planet had maintained a storefront off East Kemper Road, but it is now closed.

Its phone number also is disconnected.

Curles could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

An investigation by AG Yost’s Consumer Protection Section found that Window Planet:

Required consumers to pay up to 50% as a down payment.

Promised prompt delivery of windows but failed to meet the estimated time, or failed to deliver at all.

Told consumers in some instances that windows had been ordered from the manufacturer but then failed to pay for them.

Failed to complete its work in some instances, or did shoddy work that the company refused to correct.

Refused to refund deposits or payments despite consumers’ requests for refunds.

Told consumers that their purchases included warranties when they did not, and then failed to honor consumers’ warranty claims.

As part of the lawsuit, Yost is asking the court to fine Curles and Window Planet up to $25,000 for each violation of the Consumer Sales Protection Act and to order them to pay all damages to the impacted consumers.

Ohio’s top attorney also is seeking a court order to prohibit Curles and her business from operating until all monetary obligations by the courts have been satisfied.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

The Better Business Bureau racked up 74 complaints, mostly due to a problem with a product or service or delivery issues.

The BBB posted the complaints on their website and revoked Window Planet’s accreditation.

“BBB files indicate that this business has a pattern of complaints concerning customers experiencing prolonged wait times for products and customers experiencing the business being unavailable via telephone, in-person, and email. On October 1, 2021, BBB submitted a written request to the company encouraging them to address the pattern of complaints. As of October 8, 2021, BBB has had no response from the business.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.