Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Saturday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week is set to wrap up Saturday and the week included a tornado that touched down in Warren County Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed.

The tornado featured max winds estimated at 80 mph.

Sima Merick, executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency is hoping severe weather awareness week serves as a reminder of the danger involved with severe weather.

“We know in Ohio we are susceptible to tornadoes. Last year in Ohio we had 31 tornadoes,” Merick said.

One critical part of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to inform people about the differences between watches and warnings.

“I really think it’s helpful for people to understand that and to know that one is being forecast and the other, the warning, is that severe weather is imminent,” Merick added.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is encouraging people to follow these tips while preparing for severe weather:

Build a safety preparedness kit

Have enough water for 72 hours minimum

Have a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Have a shelter and evacuation plan in place

Know where to shelter during an emergency

Gather emergency contact information

During flooding, remove all water & fix leaks before cleaning

Store a flashlight in your car and home

Store a manual can opener in your car and home

A full list of tips can be found at ready.ohio.gov and ems.ohio.gov.

Merick is also emphasizing that if you take a routine medication, it’s imperative that you stay up on your medications and maybe have a couple days in your preparedness kit to be ready in the event of severe weather.

