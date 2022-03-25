Contests
Police arrest driver following high-speed chase in Blue Ash

Do you recognize this man?
Do you recognize this man?(Blue Ash Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police said a driver that led them on a high-speed chase last week is now in custody.

An officer attempted to stop 28-year-old Shawn Christian Black, who was driving a dark-colored Toyota car, on Ashwood Drive on March 13. The officer initiated the stop due to the license plate not matching the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen out of Union Township.

Dashcam video shows the officer telling Black to put his car in park, but then he is shown fleeing from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Black then got onto Reed Hartman Highway with the officer following behind him.

In the video, the officer says he’s going about 90 mph before heading onto I-275 westbound but Black was going 100 to 105 mph.

The chase was then terminated near Mosteller.

According to police, Black has outstanding warrants for robbery out of Hamilton County and a weapon charge out of Clermont County.

The affidavit filed in Black’s robbery case says he allegedly punched a woman in the face and pulled her out of a car by her hair before robbing her.

“Now let’s set our sights on a court system that should keep Mr. Black from continuing his crime spree,” Blue Ash police said in a post.

