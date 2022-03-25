Rain this evening, wet snow for Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but during the afternoon, expect isolated rain showers to develop. Rain will become widespread overnight with a mix of rain and some wet snow possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will warm enough so the mix changes to rain showers only as it comes to and end Saturday afternoon.

Factors that give us confidence that roads will be only wet Saturday morning and the snow will melt on contact with the surface:

Weather has been mostly warm lately

Afternoon road temperatures are in the 60s

Air temperatures will be >32º as the snow falls

There will be some rain mixed in with the snow

Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly but Sunday will be dry. Saturday will be windy with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible while Sunday will still be breezy, but wind gusts may reach up to 25 miles per hour.

Next week begins cool and dry, but rain chances increase going into Tuesday through the middle of the work week. Expect a big warm up on Wednesday as breezy, warm winds move into the tri-state - we’re talking about 70s for highs on Wednesday! Cooler air quickly returns by the end of next week, however.

