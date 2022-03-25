Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.(Source: WKMG/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A 14-year-old has died after falling from a free-fall amusement park ride at ICON Park, the Orange County sheriff’s office reported.

The accident happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday and involved the Orlando Free Fall.

Officials said the boy died from his injuries at a hospital.

It isn’t known yet what caused the boy to fall from the ride, but witnesses saw the boy fall, the sheriff’s department said.

An investigation into the death is underway, and the attraction will remain closed as the probe continues, authorities said.

The thrill ride at the park stands at 430 feet. The park calls it “the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.”

The ride accommodates 30 people and allows the riders to enjoy a view of the skyline before dropping them, the park said in a description of the ride.

“Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it’ll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground for a brief moment before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph,” the park said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis
Gas station employee punched after asking driver to slow down
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down