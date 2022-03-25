Second brother sentenced for sex trafficking of teen, feds say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for conspiring to sex traffic minor females with his half-brother.

William Pierce Washington Jr., 52, was sentenced to 188 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for his involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor female for at least four months, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

William Pierce Washington Jr. and his 40-year-old brother, William Pierce Washington, were charged by a federal grand jury in 2017.

Washington Jr. was also ordered to pay $149,000 in restitution to the minor victim, Parker said.

In Dec. of 2021, the younger brother was sentenced to 188 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release.

Parker said William Pierce Washington primarily orchestrated the exploitation and that William Pierce Washington Jr. often transported the victim and had the victim reside in his home.

Washington routinely forced the teen victim to get high on drugs, including forcibly injecting her with heroin on at least one occasion, according to Parker.

The teen was often beaten and, on one occasion, had a gun held to her head while being forced to have sex with someone, officials said at the time of the arrest in 2017.

Sharonville police were called to a Sharonville motel in 2017 for reports of a distraught female in the parking lot, court documents say.

The teen told officers she had spent hours in a motel room, smoking crack, and engaging in oral sex with a man who beat her, according to Parker.

Officers found the man and searched his phone, which contained texts with William Pierce Washington about agreements to plan the sexual activity, the U.S. attorney said.

