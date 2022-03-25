Suspect at-large after shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police responded early Friday evening to gunfire at the Kroger in Hyde Park Plaza.

The incident involved two people in the parking lot of the store around 4:40 p.m., according to CPD Capt. Brian Norris.

One of the people was shooting a gun. It’s unclear whether the second person returned fire.

The shooter left the scene in a grey Chevy four-door vehicle, police say. Norris described the man as armed and dangerous.

Officers have not yet found the person being shot at.

Four shell casings have been recovered. Norris says no cars were struck.

No bystanders were injured, Norris says. It’s unclear whether either of those involved were hit with gunfire.

The Kroger store remains open.

Norris commented on the fact of two incidents of gun violence in as many weeks at stores in the area, the other being the Target shooting that left a man dead.

“Its stressful,” Norris said. “It’s one of those things you are doing the best you can to provide a safe environment, but when you have random acts of gunfire in a parking lot of a major business, it is disturbing. We are trying to do the best we can to make everyone safe.”

Investigators remain at the scene as of 6:20 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

