Suspect in Middletown stabbing arrested, charged

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect accused of stabbing a man in Middletown Thursday was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Middletown officers responded to the intersection of First Avenue and Crawford Street at approximately 4:41 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 23-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck and chest areas.

The man was taken to Atrium Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Police arrested Alan Keeney, 26, a short distance away from the crime scene.

Keeney was charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (513) 425-7733.

