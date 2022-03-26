NKY man convicted of attacking woman asks judge for ‘shock probation’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of attacking a woman at a local gas station is seeking an early release, according to court documents.

The motion asks the judge in his case to issue a so-called “shock probation” order to suspend the remainder of his sentence. The premise of a “shock probation” is that the initial experience of prison is itself an effective deterrent for some convicts.

Terry Edwards was sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 on charges of unlawful imprisonment and sexual abuse. Court records show the female attendant was able to get away by kicking him in the genitals.

Edwards went to the Speedway gas station on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring to ask for water around 3 a.m. in October 2020, according to court documents. At 4 a.m., he allegedly came back and told the female attendant that the restaurant needed more toilet paper.

The attendant went back and found the bathroom was fully stocked. Edwards then allegedly asked her if she had a man, and she told him she was married.

Edwards then tried to hug the attendant and commented on her body, according to court records. She says she asked him to stop. Edwards then allegedly blocked the hallway and wrapped her arms around her body causing her to fall back.

At that point, she says she was able to kick him in the genitals.

Edwards allegedly put his hands up another attendant’s hips at the same gas station just two days prior.

He was in court Friday morning having served four months of his 60-month sentence. Prosecutors have filed to stop the “shock probation” request.

The judge will issue a written ruling sometime next week.

If released, Terry Edwards cannot have any contact with the victim or enter any Speedway gas station.

