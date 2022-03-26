Scattered Wintry Mix

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, with temperatures are around freezing. Watch look for slick spots.

There will be brief periods of mixed rain and snow followed by several hours of light wet snow most of the day Saturday. Accumulations will be light and on vegetation and grass. Road temperatures this afternoon range from around 50º into the lower 60s so there is no chance of icy driving Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly but Sunday will be dry.

