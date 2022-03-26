Cincinnati police announce crackdown on quad, motorbike activity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are getting an early start dealing with quads and motorbikes.

The department said in a tweet Friday officers with the Traffic Unit will begin “cracking down on illegal and reckless quad/motorbike activity” in the CUF neighborhood.

The officers will be out in motorcycles of their won for the next few Fridays.

Starting tonight and for the next few Fridays, you will see our Traffic Unit Motorcycles in the CUF neighborhood cracking down on illegal and reckless quad/motorbike activity. The property pictured below was impounded during last summer's citywide enforcement. pic.twitter.com/HwUcFPT9eH — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 25, 2022

CPD didn’t say exactly how long the crackdown will last, nor did the department cite specific instances that may have given rise to it.

Residents across the city know are no doubt familiar with the issues posed by reckless drivers on quads and motorbikes as the weather warms. Cincinnati police became involved last summer when the issue got to a breaking point.

Police said in June 2021 the problem dated back more than a year and that some of the riders may have been connected to crimes.

The driver of a quad was captured on bodycam around that time zipping down Calhoun Street while officers chased him. The driver crashed and flipped over.

Said CPD Cpt. Craig Gregoire, “These vehicles legally can’t be on the streets because they don’t have the equipment needed if they were involved in a vehicular crash.”

Surveillance pictures were captured in late May 2021 of a group of motorcycle riders on West North Bend. Police said they were seen near a victim’s car at the time of a shooting.

A day later, body cam video was captured at a nearby BP Gas station. Police were trying to question a few quad riders about a connection to the shooting in North Bend when everyone scattered.

”You can see the carelessness these individuals have,” said Gregoire.

Police said they had halted pursuits due to the danger risk, shifting to undercover operations to get riders off the streets.

”So, when the community says, ‘Hey the cops aren’t doing anything,’ more than likely you don’t know whether they’re there or not because we’re not in uniform,” Gregoire said last year.

Police say they are monitoring street videos and other types of surveillance to track down the people on the bikes, and they have had success.

A video from Cincinnati police showed about a dozen quad runners and off-road bikes that were been confiscated.

”My message to these individuals who think that this is, ‘Ok, who think they can get away with it is, we’re watching you, and when you least expect it, we’re going to get that quad runner or motorcycle,’” said Gregoire.

