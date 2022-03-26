Woman claims stranger is spying on her through windows in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating claims of a woman in Hyde Park that a man has been persistently spying on her through her window.

The woman named Sophia says this isn’t the first time this has happened to her.

She’s a student at the University of Cincinnati w ho has been living in a Hyde Park apartment for three years. She says she first caught the man spying on her in November.

“I was as close to where you are now, and there is a man looking in my window,” she said speaking feet away from FOX19 reporter Payton Marshal. “He was tall enough to be right here and just keep peeking his head around right here.”

Sophia recalls he stood there for around thirty minutes peeking back and forth through her window.

“Anxiety and nerves... I think I was physically shaking for a while,” she said.

Cincinnati police say they have a suspect. They also say two other victims have come forward over the past three months.

For Sophie’s part, similar things have happened to her in the past. She recalls of a previous instance, “They were recording me and the woman above me, and they were also doing some stuff to themselves.”

It also happened in 2018.

“He came up behind me and took an up-skirt photo of me, and he got away with it only because he did complete suicide,” she said.

Under Ohio law, voyeurism is a crime involving watching people who are either disrobed or engaging in sexual activity for the express reason of sexual gratification.

Criminal defense attorney Mark Krumbein says when it comes to peeping in windows, it could just be a prank from kids or it could be something much more serious.

“It could be somebody that’s contemplating a crime like sexual assault,” Krumbein said.

Either way, he says if the suspect isn’t pleasuring him or herself during the act or taking photos or videos, it can be very difficult to prove.

“A lot of people get away with this because we don’t have a peeping Tom law, and voyeurism has to be super specific,” Sophia said.

Krumbein says the so-called “peeping Tom law” is a general catchphrase for laws that are more comprehensive in other states where the threshold is a lot lower and the punishments are a lot higher.

“They sort of up the ante, they make it easier for police to convict people,” he said.

Sophia has taken precautions against the situation getting worse. She’s learned how to shoot a gun, added camera and carries a taser, pepper spray and a knife. All for her own protection.

She’s also gone to therapy to cope with the PTSD from these experiences.

“It’s hard to sleep some nights definitely, just because I know he did get off on this,” she said.

