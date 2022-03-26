Woman dies after hit-and-run in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Dry Ridge late Friday night.

Officials say the hit and run happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Taylor Lane.

The vehicle fled the scene but was later located abandoned, according to police.

The woman who died has not been identified at this time.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle, which had been described as a 2011 blue Chevrolet Prism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.