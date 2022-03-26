Contests
Woman faces murder charge after setting up robbery, prosecutors say

Selynda Rogers
Selynda Rogers(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West End woman is charged with murder after prosecutors say she helped set up a robbery that ended with her alleged partner in the crime dead.

Selynda Rogers, 42, was indicted March 24 on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

She was arrested Thursday.

The murder charge stems from the death of Eugene Cunningham, who was fatally shot on Dec. 18.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Henry set up another man and arranged for Cunningham to rob him.

But things didn’t go to plan.

Cunningham, armed with a gun, attempted the robbery, but the would-be victim was also armed, investigators said. Shots were exchanged. The victim was shot but survived. Cunningham was killed.

Prosecutors have not charged the alleged victim of the robbery stating he fired in self-defense.

Investigators know Henry didn’t fire the shot that killed Cunningham, but under Ohio law, anyone involved in the commission of the felony that results in a death can be charged with murder.

A similar case occurred in 2019 when two teens attempted a rob someone in Avondale. The victim fired in self-defense killing one of them, and the surviving teen was charged with murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

