Forest Hills School District confirms it is looking into social media incident

Nagel Middle School
Nagel Middle School(Provided)
By Ken Baker
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Video of a fight in the Forest Hills School District is circulating online.

It happened at Nagel Middle School, according to the district. Video appears to show two girls getting into a fight. One girl attempts to walk away from the incident as the other girl pulls her hair and punches her from behind.

“At the end,” one student told FOX19, “teachers were swarming, and there was blood everywhere.”

Principal Anita Eshleman released the following statement addressed to parents and families:

“I have been made aware of comments and concerns circulating on social media regarding an incident that took place at Nagel Middle School last week. My top priority is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff members.”

She issued another statement Tuesday:

“I am writing to inform you of a situation that occurred earlier today involving a physical altercation between two students. The parents of these students have been notified. Though the situation remains under investigation, we share in our community’s concern about student behavior that has recently happened in our building.

“This afternoon, I plan to address our students to reiterate the Forest Hills School District expectations on student behavior and conduct in class, lunch and during transitions. The vast majority of our students are upholding our expectations, values and systems in our school. However, we do not tolerate any behavior that violates our student code of conduct; and any violations may result in disciplinary action including, but not limited to, suspension.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

