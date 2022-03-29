Suspect admits to shooting at Sycamore Township gas station: court docs

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting at a Sycamore Township gas station Monday night.

Sothy Mil admitted to detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office he shot the 19-year-old victim twice with a G2 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at BP on the corner of Montgomery and Kenwood roads at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, detectives wrote in an affidavit.

The firearm was found on the ground in front of a vehicle Mil took to the gas station, the court document states.

Mil, 38, of Blue Ash, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Sothy Mil, 39, is accused of shooting a 19-year-old at the BP gas station late Monday in Sycamore Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives concluded the shooting happened after a fight between the victim and Mil’s brother, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Mil told an officer he saw the victim attack his brother by the gas station entrance, the police report states. Mil’s brother fell to the ground, at which time the suspect thought his sibling had been shot.

Mil said he grabbed his gun from his vehicle, got out, and shot the victim, the arrest report explains.

Mil was indicted on charges of felonious assault on April 6, court documents show.

Terry Bryan runs a fitness center directly behind the BP station. He told FOX19 NOW he had no idea the shooting happened Monday night until he opened for business on Tuesday morning.

“Pulled in and parked and went about my business,” Bryan said. “Didn’t know anything happened until one of my clients came in and said, ‘hey, by the way, there was a shooting a BP next door,’ and I went, ‘what.’”

Shootings are rare in the area.

Bryan said he feels it’s well patrolled by the sheriff’s office and safe, for the most part.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.