Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report

Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium.(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Longtime Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has found his new team in the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, with the Saints, per the report.

He will likely serve as a backup to Jameis Winston, who agreed on a two-year, $28 million deal with New Orleans on March 21.

This will be Dalton’s third team in three seasons since being released by the Bengals in 2020. He spent last season with the Chicago Bears mainly as the backup to Justin Fields.

Drafted by the Bengals in the 2nd round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Dalton spent nine seasons in Cincinnati with much success.

He helped lead Cincinnati to the playoffs in four straight seasons from 2011 to 2014.

Dalton was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Bengals.

