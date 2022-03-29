Bond set at $1M for man accused of child molestation

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Charges were filed on March 25 against a Ripley County man after a 14-year-old girl made disclosures of sexual abuse to her school counselor.

Daryn Deamron is charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, the investigation began on March 9 during an emergency Children’s Advocacy Center interview that was conducted with the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the teenager disclosed that the sexual abuse started in 2020 when she was 13 and happened multiple times through July 2021.

That same evening following the interview, investigators from the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police executed a search warrant on Deamron’s camper.

Deddens said while detectives were at Deamron’s residence, Deamron made statements that the alleged incidents took place in Dearborn County.

“Educators have always been at the front line for reporting sexual abuse. Since the COVID pandemic started, cases of child abuse have risen while students disclosing alleged abuse has dropped. This makes the role of teachers and staff in fighting abuse more critical now than ever. I am glad that the alleged victim was in school and made the disclosure to her guidance counselor. It takes everyone to work together to protect our children,” she said.

Deamron appeared in court on March 28 and had his bond set at $1 million.

