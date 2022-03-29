Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bond set at $1M for man accused of child molestation

Daryn R. Deamron
Daryn R. Deamron(Dearborn County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Charges were filed on March 25 against a Ripley County man after a 14-year-old girl made disclosures of sexual abuse to her school counselor.

Daryn Deamron is charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, the investigation began on March 9 during an emergency Children’s Advocacy Center interview that was conducted with the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the teenager disclosed that the sexual abuse started in 2020 when she was 13 and happened multiple times through July 2021.

That same evening following the interview, investigators from the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police executed a search warrant on Deamron’s camper.

Deddens said while detectives were at Deamron’s residence, Deamron made statements that the alleged incidents took place in Dearborn County.

“Educators have always been at the front line for reporting sexual abuse. Since the COVID pandemic started, cases of child abuse have risen while students disclosing alleged abuse has dropped. This makes the role of teachers and staff in fighting abuse more critical now than ever. I am glad that the alleged victim was in school and made the disclosure to her guidance counselor. It takes everyone to work together to protect our children,” she said.

Deamron appeared in court on March 28 and had his bond set at $1 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Google issues urgent warning for Chrome users
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY
Woody Green
Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
‘Numerous’ other kids harmed at Cincinnati daycare where hair pulled from toddler’s scalp, report claims
Aquaponics: Growing plants with fish
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Jersey Mike's Subs is donating to Special Olympics all month long.
Jersey Mike’s Subs donates 100% of day’s sales to Special Olympics
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video