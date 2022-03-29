‘Grandparents scam’ costs Green Township residents $60k
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The “grandparents scam” is said to be responsible for costing Green Township residents $60,000, according to the police department.
Green Township police wrote on Facebook, saying they had received reports of the scam in the past week.
The “grandparents scam” involves someone calling a victim’s older family member and claiming they need money right away, police explained. The scammer on the phone might say the money is needed for bail, to get out of a foreign country, or for a car wreck they were in, according to police.
The FCC says the best thing to do if you get a call you suspect is a scam is to hang up the phone immediately.
The department urges anyone with older family members to warn them about this scam going around.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.