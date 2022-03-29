Contests
‘Grandparents scam’ costs Green Township residents $60k

The police department said they have had several cases of this scam recently.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The “grandparents scam” is said to be responsible for costing Green Township residents $60,000, according to the police department.

Green Township police wrote on Facebook, saying they had received reports of the scam in the past week.

The “grandparents scam” involves someone calling a victim’s older family member and claiming they need money right away, police explained. The scammer on the phone might say the money is needed for bail, to get out of a foreign country, or for a car wreck they were in, according to police.

The FCC says the best thing to do if you get a call you suspect is a scam is to hang up the phone immediately.

The department urges anyone with older family members to warn them about this scam going around.

SCAM WARNING This week, we've seen several cases of the 'grandparents scam.' This involves a scammer impersonating an...

Posted by Green Township Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

