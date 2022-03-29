Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Greater Cincinnati Water Works billing system is back online after outage

The agency said it took the system down as a precaution on March 18 affecting many of its 1.1...
The agency said it took the system down as a precaution on March 18 affecting many of its 1.1 million customers.(U.S. Air Force)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - After more than a week, the Greater Cincinnati Water Works billing system and payment portal are operational again, officials said Tuesday.

The agency said it took the system down as a precaution on March 18 affecting many of its 1.1 million customers.

“Suspicious activity was noticed on the Greater Cincinnati Water Works billing system servers and reported by a vendor sub-contracted to maintain the servers,” officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the GCWW billing system was immediately taken offline.”

The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation, according to a memo from the agency’s executive director Cathy B. Bailey, but the system has been cleared and is working, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The memo says no customer data was compromised due to the incident and water service was not affected. Customers will not have late-fee assigned if they were unable to pay their bills during this period.

Water shut-offs were suspended during the outage. The agency said shut-offs and late fees will resume May 2, according to the Enquirer.

Officials at the agency have not answered questions related to the suspicious activity outside of what was reported to Cincinnati City Council in two memos. The Enquirer has requested documents related to what happened but has not yet received them.

The agency said it was working with the City of Cincinnati Enterprise Technology Solutions and with “expert external resources to understand what has occurred and get the system back up to normal operations as soon as possible.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Google issues urgent warning for Chrome users
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY
Woody Green
Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
‘Numerous’ other kids harmed at Cincinnati daycare where hair pulled from toddler’s scalp, report claims
Aquaponics: Growing plants with fish
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Jersey Mike's Subs is donating to Special Olympics all month long.
Jersey Mike’s Subs donates 100% of day’s sales to Special Olympics
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video