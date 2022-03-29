Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Husband arrested for wife’s killing 1 week after she filed for divorce, police say and records show

Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth...
Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth Wilhoite, and dumped her body in a creek near their home. Andrew Wilhoite was arrested for the killing.(Boone County Indiana Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana husband has been charged with murder in the death of his wife after her body was found in a creek, Indiana State Police said.

Officials said they began investigating the disappearing of Elizabeth Wilhoite, 41, on Friday after coworkers contacted police when she did not show up for work.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Wilhoite and her husband, 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite, had gotten into an argument, and he struck her with a blunt object, causing her to lose consciousness. Indiana State Police said he then placed her into a vehicle and drove to a nearby creek, where he dumped her body.

Elizabeth Wilhoite’s body was found early Saturday, partially submerged in water.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office said in a Facebook post that an autopsy determined the manner of death to be a homicide. The exact cause of death is pending as the coroner awaits lab results.

Court records show that Elizabeth Wilhoite filed for divorce from Andrew Wilhoite on March 17, just one week before she went missing.

According to the divorce filing, the couple has children together.

Andrew Wilhoite was arrested for the killing and booked into the Boone County Jail, police said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Google issues urgent warning for Chrome users
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY
Woody Green
Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock readies for 1st show since Will Smith slapped him
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s...
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
‘Numerous’ other kids harmed at Cincinnati daycare where hair pulled from toddler’s scalp, report claims
Aquaponics: Growing plants with fish