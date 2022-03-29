‘I believe women’: Andrea Thome says family canceled Cleveland Browns tickets over Deshaun Watson controversy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrea Thome, the wife of former Cleveland baseball icon Jim Thome, said last week’s introductory press conference for Deshaun Watson did nothing to change her opinions regarding the newest quarterback for the Browns.
Thome said she canceled her family’s season tickets following the recent comments from Watson and the team’s coaching staff.
“Very sad after 40 years as a fan, but this is my line in the sand. I believe women. Especially when there are 22 of them,” Thome said in a series of tweets.
If the Cleveland Browns organization will not offer a refund to her, Thome said she will auction off the single-game tickets and donate the proceeds to “women’s crisis charities” in Northeast Ohio.
Thome said a woman who alleged she was assaulted by Watson even reached out to her to thank her for the commitment.
“That’s enough for me to make a decision that I have every right to make without being incessantly bullied by keyboard warriors,” Thome added.
Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 22 accusers alleging sexual assault and misconduct.
Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges based on the 22 complaints.
