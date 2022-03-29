Inmate stabbed at state prison in Warren County, OSP says

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - One inmate was stabbed by another Monday at a state prison in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened at the Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township.

The injured inmate was taken to Atrium Medical Center nearby with non-life-threatening injuries, patrol officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

