Inmate stabbed at state prison in Warren County, OSP says

One inmate was stabbed by another Monday at a state prison in Warren County, according to the...
One inmate was stabbed by another Monday at a state prison in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - One inmate was stabbed by another Monday at a state prison in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened at the Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township.

The injured inmate was taken to Atrium Medical Center nearby with non-life-threatening injuries, patrol officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

