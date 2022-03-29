Man convicted of killing Newport father-of-two up for parole 4 years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Newport man shot to death four years ago faces the prospect of parole this week for the person convicted of killing him.

Jonathan Hayward was 24 and father-of-two in February 2018 ago when Joshua Presswood killed him.

Police say Presswood, then 25, shot Hayward three times in a home on Lindsey Street. Hayward died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Presswood turned himself in a month later. He was charged with murder but pleaded down to manslaughter and was sentenced to 13 years. His first parole hearing is April 5.

Hayward’s father, Jonathan Callery, just wants to know what happened to his son.

“Every day I wish he were here, but he’s not,” Callery said Monday.

Hayward’s children live with their mother. Callery says he talks to them often about their father.

“‘Where’s my daddy?’ you know? I had to explain to him he’s in heaven. He’s always there. Like when he come to the house... I have in my house in Covington a littler urn, and I kiss it every day,” Callery said.

The recollection of his own son’s death stirs anger in Callery. The next weeks few weeks promise to be even more difficult.

“He didn’t show no remorse,” he said of Presswood. “He didn’t care about what happened to his kids or nothing when I speaked up. [...]Mentally, he destroyed me.”

To this day, Callery doesn’t understand why Presswood shot his son. He says they were even friends at one point.

“If Josh thinks he’s going to get out... I’m going to keep fighting.”

Callery wants others to understand what gun violence does to a family.

“It needs to stop, because I don’t want nobody being in my shoes, losing my son... because that was my heart and soul,” he said. “Just like my kids, my heart and soul.”

The Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued the following statement on Presswood’s parole:

“The Commonwealth will vehemently oppose the parole of Joshua Presswood. The killing of Jonathan in 2018 and the profound loss that it caused have been felt each and every day by his family, friends, and community. After pleading guilty to Manslaughter for the shooting death of Jonathan, Joshua Presswood was sentenced to prison for 13 years. The prospect of Mr. Presswood being paroled and back out in the community so soon after inflicting such devastation through his crime gravely concerns the Commonwealth and Jonathan’s family. The pursuit of justice for Jonathan is not over – the Commonwealth intends to stand side by side with Jonathan’s father and vigorously fight the release of Mr. Presswood.”

Presswood’s attorney did not respond to a comment request at the time of this writing.

