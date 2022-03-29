Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 34-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a crashed car in East Price Hill Monday night, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and a vehicle that crashed in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue at 8:12 p.m.

Woody Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released overnight while police continue to investigate.

Police also have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Google issues urgent warning for Chrome users
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY

Latest News

Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
‘Numerous’ other kids harmed at Cincinnati daycare where hair pulled from toddler’s scalp, report claims
Aquaponics: Growing plants with fish
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Jersey Mike's Subs is donating to Special Olympics all month long.
Jersey Mike’s Subs donates 100% of day’s sales to Special Olympics
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video