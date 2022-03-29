Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 34-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a crashed car in East Price Hill Monday night, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and a vehicle that crashed in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue at 8:12 p.m.

Woody Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released overnight while police continue to investigate.

Police also have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

BREAKING: shots fired on Elberon Ave. Homicide unit is responding Police have blocked off Elberon Ave. from 8th st. to Warsaw Ave. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KQKuTfNSfx — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 29, 2022

