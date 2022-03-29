Contests
Man wanted in Columbia Parkway crash that caused critical injuries

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Fryman on charges related to a crash last year that critically injured a passenger in another car.

Police have said impairment was a factor in the crash. Weeks afterward, additional charges were brought against Fryman for alleged cocaine and fentanyl offenses.

It happened on Oct. 1, 2021 in the 3000 block of Columbia Parkway just beyond the intersection of Torrence Parkway and William Howard Taft.

Fryman was driving a Dodge Caravan eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossing the marked centerline, and struck a westbound 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by 46-year-old Mohamed El Gowairi.

Fryman sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was hospitalized in stable condition.

His rear seat passenger, 43-year-old Natasha Cole, sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was hospitalized in critical condition. It’s not clear how she is doing now.

Police say Gowairi was not injured, but his rear seat passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, Fryman and Gowairi were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Cole and Giuffre were not wearing seatbelts.

Fryman has been indicted on aggravated vehicular assault and felony drug possession.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

