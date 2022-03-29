NKY high schooler found with fake gun at school, district says

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Holmes High School student was taken into custody Tuesday after he was found with a fake gun, Covington Independent Public Schools said.

The district wrote on Facebook that the school resource officer found a group of students inside the bathroom when they should have been in class.

The resource officer walked in and saw a student with what he thought was a weapon, the district explained.

Covington Independent Public Schools said it was determined the student had a fake gun.

The district wrote on Facebook:

“Holmes High School values the safety of our students and staff and does not tolerate violence or weapons of any kind. The school will take the appropriate legal action regarding this matter.”

