Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY high schooler found with fake gun at school, district says

NKY high schooler found with fake gun at school, district says
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Holmes High School student was taken into custody Tuesday after he was found with a fake gun, Covington Independent Public Schools said.

The district wrote on Facebook that the school resource officer found a group of students inside the bathroom when they should have been in class.

The resource officer walked in and saw a student with what he thought was a weapon, the district explained.

Covington Independent Public Schools said it was determined the student had a fake gun.

The district wrote on Facebook:

“Holmes High School values the safety of our students and staff and does not tolerate violence or weapons of any kind. The school will take the appropriate legal action regarding this matter.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Google issues urgent warning for Chrome users
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY
Woody Green
Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
‘Numerous’ other kids harmed at Cincinnati daycare where hair pulled from toddler’s scalp, report claims
Aquaponics: Growing plants with fish
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Jersey Mike's Subs is donating to Special Olympics all month long.
Jersey Mike’s Subs donates 100% of day’s sales to Special Olympics
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video