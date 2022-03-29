Racist message left on Westwood sign

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sign at the corner of Harrison and Montana Avenue in Westwood was changed sometime Monday or Tuesday to include a racist word.

The sign is supposed to welcome all to the business district, but Tuesday’s message brought a different reaction.

“Some young lady came in 15 minutes or so after we had gotten here, saying that someone had fudged the things around on the sign and she had changed it,” Pollman Upholstery Owner Mike Pollman said.

While Pollman owns the building the sign is attached to, he said he does not own the sign or update its lettering.

He says he was shocked to see what it said.

“Surprised vandals could spell well enough to put that up there,” Pollman explained.

The business owner said 10 to 15 years ago, the Westwood Civic association asked if the sign could be attached to his building to feature the good things happening in the area.

“It’s supposed to let people know about the Second Saturdays and the other events they have here in Westwood,” Pollman said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Westwood Civic Association and was told it was their sign.

At this point, it is not clear who spelled out the racist word on the sign.

Pollman said he cannot remember a time when the sign was used outside of the intended use, but he is happy the racist message is now gone.

FOX19 NOW contacted the Cincinnati Police Department to find out if they are investigating and have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.