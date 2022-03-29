Reds Opening Night game to be nationally televised

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the Reds might not have Opening Day at Great American Ball Park this season, fans will still be able to watch their team take the diamond against the defending World Series champs.

The Reds and Atlanta Braves Opening Night game on April 7 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, the sports network announced Tuesday.

The game begins at 8 p.m. following a World Series banner raising ceremony, according to ESPN.

On the call for the game will be ESPN’s Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

The Reds’ home opener is April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

