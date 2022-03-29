Contests
Reds Opening Night game to be nationally televised

The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions...
The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the Reds might not have Opening Day at Great American Ball Park this season, fans will still be able to watch their team take the diamond against the defending World Series champs.

The Reds and Atlanta Braves Opening Night game on April 7 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, the sports network announced Tuesday.

The game begins at 8 p.m. following a World Series banner raising ceremony, according to ESPN.

On the call for the game will be ESPN’s Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

The Reds’ home opener is April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

April 2, 1989: Reds shortstop Barry Larkin on the basepath.
Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade
