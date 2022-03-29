Contests
Tri-State pup wins contest to become new Cadbury Easter Bunny

Annie Rose, an English doodle from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the next Cadbury Easter Bunny. (Source: Zeno Group)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Annie Rose the English Doodle from Cincinnati is the new Cadbury Easter Bunny.

Annie Rose is the 2nd Ohio Winner, following New Richmond’s Lt. Dan who previously won in 2020.

Annie Rose is a hardworking therapy dog who visits local nursing homes in her home state of Ohio.

“She loves bringing smiles to the communities she serves – so much so that not even a global pandemic can stop her. When COVID-19 restrictions hit and limited visitors were welcome at the nursing homes, Annie Rose didn’t let that stop her– she dressed up in fun costumes and visited outside the nursing home windows instead,” Cadbury said in a news release.

Not only will Annie Rose be the star of the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring, but she will also take home a $5,000 cash prize.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

