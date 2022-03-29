Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tribes condemn hotel owner’s comment that Native Americans are not allowed on property after shooting

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Indigenous-led organization NDN Collective for alleged discrimination against the Native American population.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/Gray News) - Native American tribes in South Dakota gathered together Saturday to condemn racist comments made by the owner of a hotel and sports bar in Rapid City.

The comments were made by Connie Uhre, one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel. In a since deleted social media post, she said they were banning Native Americans, according to KEVN.

“We will no longer allow any Native American on property,” she posted March 20.

The comments were made after a shooting occurred in one of the hotel’s rooms, which left one person seriously injured. Police arrested 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe and charged him with aggravated assault.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Indigenous-led organization NDN Collective for alleged discrimination against the Native American population.

The suit also alleged that the hotel employed armed guards in the lobby to intimidate potential Indigenous patrons. The hotel allegedly claimed it did not rent out to locals.

A representative with NDN Collective said she attempted to check into the hotel but was denied.

The suit alleges that the claim was a pretext used to discriminate against the representative, and that other NDN members were confronted by a hostile manager when they attempted to check in as well.

“The Great Sioux Nation hereby condemns the blatant racism that is coming from the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and its subsidiaries in Rapid City,” said Scott Herman, President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Nick Uhre, Connie Uhre’s son and manager of the hotel, said in a statement to KOTA that there was no policy banning Native Americans, and they are welcome.

“We’re tired of this b-------,” said Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. “Honestly, we are. I get profiled almost every single day; I know that. You just have to take a stand at a certain point.”

Five tribal leaders signed a notice of trespass. They indicated the hotel has violated terms of a treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments violate Article One of the treaty.

“This is who we are as descendants of the 1851 and 1868 treaty,” Killer said.

Herman says they served the notice of trespass Saturday, and they are instructing the hotel and its subsidiaries to vacate the premises or be held liable.

The Great Sioux Nation said they are willing to take the actions needed to end racism on the treaty lands indefinitely.

These actions include boycotting Rapid City, pressuring the city council to revoke business licenses, and filing hate crime charges against the owner of the hotel, among other actions.

“A lot has transpired here in the last few days and a lot more to come,” said Peter Lengkee, chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. “It’s with the future generations in mind that we do this.”

Harold C. Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne-River Sioux Tribe, said people should start treating Native Americans with respect and dignity.

“Just treat us as humans and I think that would go a long way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KEVN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Google issues urgent warning for Chrome users
Andy Dalton led the Bengals to end their losing streak at 11 games Saturday at Paul Brown...
Andy Dalton lands with new team, per report
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY
Woody Green
Man found shot to death in crashed car in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock readies for 1st show since Will Smith slapped him
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s...
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Cincinnati daycare ordered to cease operations after alleged assault
‘Numerous’ other kids harmed at Cincinnati daycare where hair pulled from toddler’s scalp, report claims
Aquaponics: Growing plants with fish