UC Day of Giving launching in April

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For 24 hours from April 7 to April 8, more than 100 volunteer ambassadors will come together showcasing the power of philanthropy.

The fifth annual UC Day of Giving will start at noon April 7 supporting hundreds of causes, according to UC Director of Annual Giving Liz Herbers.

“There’s many causes that you can think of when you’re giving back to the University. I will be supporting the UC Fund for scholarships which is a fund that fills the gap between the financial aid cost and the cost for tuition and then I’ll also be giving back to the UC Fund for business,” Herbers said.

The Kickoff Challenge from noon to 1 p.m. April 7 will set the tone for the event. During that challenge, an additional $1,000 will be added to the fund that receives the most gifts in the first hour of UC Day of Giving.

“We really wanted to create an opportunity that showed the UC Community what we can do when we come together and what makes UC Day of Giving so unique is that there are many opportunities to amplify your impact. We have a lot of donors that have come together, some of our most generous donors to put up over $175,000 in matching funds. When you make a gift on UC Day of Giving to a fund that has a match, you are able to double the impact you would have on any other day,” Herbers added.

At the heart of campus, students will be working in the UC Digital Philanthropy Center reaching out to alumni letting them know how they can make an impact.

“This day is largely driven by over a hundred ambassadors that have signed up to spread the word and raise awareness for the causes that mean the most to them, so it’s really grassroot initiatives driving UC Day of Giving to be a success,” Herbers said.

From food pantries to engineering to young entrepreneurs, several funds are in place and dayofgiving.uc.edu has a list of all funds connected to UC Day of Giving.

