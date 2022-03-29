Contests
Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY

The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.
The woman ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.(WOIO)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman, who went missing from an Avondale nursing home, has been found in Manhattan, New York, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The 64-year-old woman left the facility on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 19. Police said the nursing home staff thought she might have gotten into a vehicle.

More than a week later, she was found in Manhattan, police said Tuesday.

Cincinnati police did not say how she ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.

