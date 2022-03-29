Woman missing from Avondale nursing home found in Manhattan, NY

AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman, who went missing from an Avondale nursing home, has been found in Manhattan, New York, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The 64-year-old woman left the facility on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 19. Police said the nursing home staff thought she might have gotten into a vehicle.

More than a week later, she was found in Manhattan, police said Tuesday.

Cincinnati police did not say how she ended up nearly 650 miles away from the Avondale nursing home.

