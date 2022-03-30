Contests
10-year-old Ohio boy, aunt killed in fire

A 10-year-old boy and his aunt were killed in an early morning fire in Chillicothe this week, a...
A 10-year-old boy and his aunt were killed in an early morning fire in Chillicothe this week, a fire official said Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old boy and his aunt were killed in an early morning fire in Chillicothe this week, a fire official said Wednesday.

The bodies of Shane Lane, Jr and Heidi Proehl, 40, were found once fire crews could get into her apartment, which is over a detached garage at the boy’s home on Wing Street, according to Assistant Chillicothe Fire Chief Noel Akers.

Flames broke out about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause remains under investigation.

Shane was a fourth-grader at Chillicothe City Schools, Akers said.

This is the second fatal fire in the past week for this Ohio city located along the Scioto River 45 miles south of Columbus.

A 75-year-old woman, Patricia Brown, died in a house fire last week, Akers said.

