Bengals ‘actively’ looking at adding indoor practice facility

By Jared Goffinet and Chris Riva
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are “definitely” and “actively” looking at adding an indoor practice facility, Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said to reporters Wednesday during the NFL’s Annual Meetings.

The Bengals are one of the very few NFL teams without an indoor practice facility. The other teams without one are all located in sunny and warm California (Chargers, 49ers, Rams).

Blackburn told reporters plans to construct an indoor facility are taking place now, according to Jay Morrison with The Athletic.

“Yeah, we’re looking actively at some things,” Blackburn explained. “It’s something we realize would be good for us to have, so we’re trying to find out ways.”

So, where might this facility be built? That’s the big question.

The Bengals’ only practice facility is outdoors and next to Paul Brown Stadium.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the team has with Hamilton County states: “The team has the right to develop, at its sole cost and expense, an indoor practice facility on a portion of the Hilltop Site and/or within the existing practice fields.”

Bengals superfan, Bengals Jim, added to Morrison’s report, saying soil samples have already been done at a possible location.

The Bengals have not responded to FOX19 NOW’S request of the exact location, but a new facility there is pending county approval. This is likely the first of a lot of work between the county and the Bengals.

The stadium lease ends after the season in 2026.

Both the county and the Bengals are awaiting the results of a Capital Assessment of Paul Brown Stadium. In September of 2020, the Bengals and county agreed to split the cost for the Gensler Sports Capital report.

Gensler Sports Capital is a third party assessing what needs to be updated at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

