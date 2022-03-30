Chris Rock adds second Cincinnati show due to popular demand

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fresh off “the greatest night in television history” at the Oscars, comedian legend Chris Rock is adding a second show in Cincinnati for his latest tour.

“Due to popular demand,” the Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour will now have shows on June 9 and June 10 at Taft Theater, Music & Event Management, Inc. announced. The June 9 show was announced several months ago and some tickets are still available.

Tickets for the June 10 show go on sale Friday, April 1 at Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Taft Theater box office during regular hours (11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday).

Below is the press release for Rock’s upcoming tour:

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ‘’ and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo.” He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, “Spiral,” in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, “Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of “Top Five,” a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of “Good Hair,” and in 2014 he executive produced “Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip,” a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1989 - 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series “Everybody Hates Chris.” The series ran from 2005 - 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker With The Hat.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

