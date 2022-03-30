Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chris Rock adds second Cincinnati show due to popular demand

The legendary comedian Chris Rock will now have a two night stop in Cincinnati in June.
The legendary comedian Chris Rock will now have a two night stop in Cincinnati in June.(Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fresh off “the greatest night in television history” at the Oscars, comedian legend Chris Rock is adding a second show in Cincinnati for his latest tour.

“Due to popular demand,” the Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour will now have shows on June 9 and June 10 at Taft Theater, Music & Event Management, Inc. announced. The June 9 show was announced several months ago and some tickets are still available.

Tickets for the June 10 show go on sale Friday, April 1 at Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Taft Theater box office during regular hours (11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday).

Below is the press release for Rock’s upcoming tour:

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ‘’ and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo.” He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, “Spiral,” in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, “Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of “Top Five,” a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of “Good Hair,” and in 2014 he executive produced “Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip,” a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1989 - 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series “Everybody Hates Chris.” The series ran from 2005 - 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker With The Hat.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting
Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac isn't staying retired for long. He will begin a new...
Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

Latest News

Yacsuri Alejandra Diaz Domingo
Police searching for 15-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Nylo Lattimore with his mother, Nyteisha
Family remembers Nylo Lattimore on week of 5th birthday
Turpin High School
Annual ‘diversity day’ postponed at Turpin High School for further ‘parent review’
A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just...
Wedding dress for bride to be stuck inside Amelia home destroyed by tree