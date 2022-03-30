City sponsoring homeownership workshops for the community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati is sponsoring two homeownership workshops for the community.

The first session was successful with just under 100 residents attending. Officials hope Wednesday night’s event has an even better turnout.

“We’re missing out on building generational wealth, and that’s really why we’re doing these free workshops,” Vice Mayor of Cincinnati Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said.

She said the city’s homeownership rate is about 38% while the rest of the country sits at 64%. The vice mayor said the numbers are even lower for minorities and meager income communities.

“With home ownership, the family builds equity so you can use that equity for anything you want. You can start a business with it. You can send your kids to college, you can buy a car,” said Kearney.

The city is hosting another free homeownership workshop Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Evanston Recreation Center located at 3204 Woodburn Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio, 45207.

Officials said residents will be connected with resources that meet their specific needs now.

You can learn about the following:

Mortgage and buying process

Loan types

Credit repair

Down payment assistance

Rent to own

Land buying

But even if you are not ready to buy, there is still a middle ground for renters who can learn about rent equity.

“You’re renting but you’re also doing some services in your apartment complex that management normally would have to pay for,” Kearney said.

The owner would put part of your rent away into a savings account, and after several years, you could have a large sum of money.

To register, visit homesbuildwealth30.eventbrite.com or call (513) 352-5205.

