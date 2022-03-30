Coney Island now hiring for summer season
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you or someone you know needs a summer job, Coney Island is now hiring.
The water and entertainment park is now hiring for all positions for the summer season.
Some perks mentioned on Coney Island’s website are a free meal during each shift, flexible hours and free admission to Sunlite Water Adventure.
To apply now, click here.
Coney Island’s opening day is May 28.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.