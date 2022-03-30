Contests
Coney Island now hiring for summer season

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island’s opening day is May 28.(tcw-wxix)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you or someone you know needs a summer job, Coney Island is now hiring.

The water and entertainment park is now hiring for all positions for the summer season.

Some perks mentioned on Coney Island’s website are a free meal during each shift, flexible hours and free admission to Sunlite Water Adventure.

Coney Island’s opening day is May 28.

