Coney Island now hiring for summer season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you or someone you know needs a summer job, Coney Island is now hiring.

The water and entertainment park is now hiring for all positions for the summer season.

Some perks mentioned on Coney Island’s website are a free meal during each shift, flexible hours and free admission to Sunlite Water Adventure.

To apply now, click here.

Coney Island’s opening day is May 28.

