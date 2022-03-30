Contests
Dozens of youth soccer matches face cancelation due to Tri-State ref shortage

More kids are dribbling soccer balls these days, but fewer adults are picking up the whistle.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A referee shortage is putting kids across the Cincinnati region at risk of canceled soccer matches.

Hundreds of youth soccer players ages 12-18 will descend on soccer fields across southwest Ohio this weekend. As many as 500 might not be able to play, according to Randy Clark, a referee assignor who schedules referees for matches across the region.

“There’s probably 30-40 games this weekend, amongst all the assignors, that may not be played,” Clark said. “Some of these kids that are out practicing now may think they have a game on Saturday or Sunday, and they may not have a game on Saturday or Sunday because I call the coach on Friday and say, ‘I don’t have referees for your game.’”

It’s a reality that confronts kids like Tracey Conley’s.

“It’s really enjoyable to see them play something that they really look forward to every weekend,” she said Tuesday. “To have it be canceled... definitely would be very disappointed and upset and probably not know what to do.”

Clark hasn’t seen a shortage this bad in a long time.

“So many more kids playing the game of soccer, so that number is going up while the number of referees is declining,” he explained. “It’s a two-pronged issue.”

Being a referee is a paid position. You do have to go through around eight hours of training online and in-person, but then you can start making money and reffing games right away.

Learn more here.

