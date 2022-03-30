Contests
Family, friends commemorate anniversary of 7-year-old killed crossing Vine Street

A woman facing charges in connection with the girl’s death remains at large.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends of Shareese Lattimore came together Wednesday for a balloon release on the anniversary of her death.

It has been a year since Belinda Lattimore had to do the unthinkable and bury her granddaughter, Shareese. On Wednesday, pink and purple balloons filled the sky in her honor. Pink and purple were the 7-year-old’s favorite colors.

“If I could just hold her one more time,” Belinda said. “This is so hard.”

Shareese died in March 2021 after she was hit by a car while crossing a busy stretch of Vine Street in Avondale.

Mesha Smith, 41, was babysitting Shareese and another 7-year-old girl when she left the kids unattended, according to prosecutors.

The girls were allegedly hit while crossing Vine Street to reach Smith, who had already crossed the road. They were not in a marked crosswalk at the time, officials said. A crosswalk has since been dedicated in their honor.

Smith is wanted on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, prosecutors announced in December 2021.

“When they catch her... Oh, I’m going to be in the courtroom,” Belinda said. “All her court appearances. She has no remorse.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. They are offering a cash reward.

>> ‘Turn yourself in:’ Babysitter sought in Avondale crash that killed young girl <<

“She didn’t deserve... She didn’t deserve what happened to her at all,” Belinda said. “It wasn’t her fault. She’s just a baby.”

Sharesse was one of seven pedestrians hit and killed in 2021, according to Cincy Insights. For Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys, pedestrian safety is an urgent issue. His motion to develop a comprehensive safer streets plan was recently approved. It would apply to all 52 neighborhoods with the goal of calming traffic.

“I think speed bumps would help,” Belinda said. “I really hope they do something like that.”

Cincinnati Police are calling on law enforcement officials nationwide to help them track down Smith. CrimeStoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward for information on her whereabouts.

