Feds: 66-year-old Cincinnati man robbed 5 banks in 2 months

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Law enforcement officers including FBI Task Force agents and FBI SWAT officers arrested a 66-year-old Cincinnati man Wednesday on charges he robbed five area banks over a two-month period between November and January, federal officials announced.

Bruce Armstead was taken into custody near his residence in South Cumminsville. In all, he stole a total of $79,632.14 according to his indictment.l

“The FBI along with investigators from the police departments in Lockland, Deer Park Wyoming and Mount Healthy began investigating Armstead based on information they obtained from bank surveillance videos and interviews with bank employees,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “The cooperation between agencies was crucial to securing the indictment.”

A federal indictment unsealed after Armstead’s arrest alleging he robbed:

  • U.S. Bank in Lockland on Nov. 2 and again on Nov. 13
  • Huntington Bank on Galbraith Road in Deer Park on Dec. 8
  • Fifth Third Bank in Wyoming on Dec. 14 - hauling in more than $53,000 in this single heist alone, according to his indictment
  • US Bank on Hamilton Avenue in Mt. Healthy on Jan. 7

The grand jury charged Armstead with three counts of bank robbery, two counts of armed bank robbery in connection with the robberies on Dec. 8 and Jan. 7, and two counts of using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

Each count of bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Armed bank robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Use of a firearm in connection with a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence.

Besides federal authorities, police departments in Cincinnati, Lockland, Wyoming, Deer Park and Mt. Healthy assisted in the case.

Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers spoke to the teamwork in this investigation in a statement he released Wednesday.

“Collaboration was an important part of this investigation as several local police agencies worked closely with FBI Cincinnati to arrest Bruce Armstead who is allegedly responsible for multiple area bank robberies,” Special Agent Rivers said. “We are fortunate that no bank employees or customers were injured during these robberies.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

