Fire destroys vacant home in Riverside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire destroyed a vacant home on the city’s west side early Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hillside Avenue near Henrietta Avenue in Riverside along the Ohio River between Sayler Park and Sedamsville.

Crews were told en route the home was fully engulfed.

When they arrived, they relayed to the fire dispatcher the home had holes in the floor.

They battled the blaze from outside since it was too dangerous to go in and were never able to safely get in, said District 2 Fire Chief Jason Vollmer.

The fire was so heavy, the water pressure went low on the hydrant on Hillside due to all the hoses on it, Vollmer said.

Crews scrambled to tap into the next closest hydrant on Henrietta, he said, adding that this did not delay their response.

The fire was knocked down, but the building is a total loss with damage estimated at $125,000, according to Vollmer.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Cincinnati Building Department is on the scene now with fire crews.

Vollmer said he thinks what’s left of the building likely will be torn down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.