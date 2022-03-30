Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant home in Riverside

Fire destroyed a vacant home on the city’s west side early Wednesday, according to the...
Fire destroyed a vacant home on the city’s west side early Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire destroyed a vacant home on the city’s west side early Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hillside Avenue near Henrietta Avenue in Riverside along the Ohio River between Sayler Park and Sedamsville.

Crews were told en route the home was fully engulfed.

When they arrived, they relayed to the fire dispatcher the home had holes in the floor.

They battled the blaze from outside since it was too dangerous to go in and were never able to safely get in, said District 2 Fire Chief Jason Vollmer.

The fire was so heavy, the water pressure went low on the hydrant on Hillside due to all the hoses on it, Vollmer said.

Crews scrambled to tap into the next closest hydrant on Henrietta, he said, adding that this did not delay their response.

The fire was knocked down, but the building is a total loss with damage estimated at $125,000, according to Vollmer.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Cincinnati Building Department is on the scene now with fire crews.

Vollmer said he thinks what’s left of the building likely will be torn down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting
Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac isn't staying retired for long. He will begin a new...
Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

Latest News

Yacsuri Alejandra Diaz Domingo
Police searching for 15-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Nylo Lattimore with his mother, Nyteisha
Family remembers Nylo Lattimore on week of 5th birthday
Turpin High School
Annual ‘diversity day’ postponed at Turpin High School for further ‘parent review’
A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just...
Wedding dress for bride to be stuck inside Amelia home destroyed by tree