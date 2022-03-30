FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winds, strong storms this evening through tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Advisory has been issued, until 6 a.m. Thursday, for the tir-state due to wind gusts over 40 mph possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Also a rare RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for counties south and east of Cincinnati due to low humidity and gusty winds, the air is dry and you should avoid burning or throwing out cigarette butts.

While we will be warm with a daytime high of 75 degrees, we do wait a cold front that will bring us rain and thunder late evening and overnight.

FIRST ALERT timeline:

Morning - 3 pm: Very little impact, we stay dry, winds start to pick up after 12pm.

3pm - 9pm: Mainly dry, could see some rain by 8pm in SE Indiana, the biggest issue winds now gusting up to 40mph.

9pm - 6am: Rain with some heavy downpours develop, while we will hear thunder, and winds pick up, our severe risk remains low. An isolated cell could provide some damaging wind or reach severe limits, but this is a low risk.

Thursday Morning - Afternoon: Passing showers, temperatures drop through the 40′s in the afternoon after morning temps in the mid 50s.

Friday will be breezy, but dry with clouds decreasing as highs struggle to get out of the 40s. The weekend could have a slight chance of rain with highs in the mid 50s. Next week gets seasonably warm with more rain chances moving in before the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.