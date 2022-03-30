Hamilton County sheriff’s chief of staff arrested on OVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County sheriff’s civilian chief of staff was arrested over the weekend and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (OVI), court records show.

Kevin Horn was found near Race Road by Green Township police and cited, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

She did not release further details.

“The case is being handled by Green Township Police and will make its way appropriately through the criminal justice system,” the sheriff’s statement says. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Horn’s arrest citation shows he turned 50 on Saturday and told Green Township police when they encountered him at 2:52 a.m. on Sunday that he celebrated his birthday with friends in downtown Cincinnati.

An officer approached his vehicle after spotting the black, 2004 Chevy facing the wrong direction on the ramp from Race Road to Westwood Northern Boulevard, the citation states.

As the officer walked up, she realized the vehicle was still running and the driver (Horn) appeared to be sleeping behind the steering wheel.

The officer woke him and had him shut off the vehicle. She detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Another officer arrived at the scene to take over the investigation at that point, according to the report.

Horn “admitted he had (been) drinking downtown and was headed home,” the arrest citation states.

When police questioned him about drinking “Mr. Horn admitted to having a couple of beers while out,” the report reads.

He “refused” to take a field sobriety test at the scene, according to his citation.

The officer placed Horn under arrest, handcuffed him and read him his rights at the scene.

At the police station, he “refused” to take a breath test, the report shows.

Police cited him to court on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and released him to his son.

