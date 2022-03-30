Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Passed out at the wheel, parked on the wrong side of the road - that is how bodycamera videos show Green Township police officers found the Hamilton County sheriff’s civilian chief of staff before arresting him for OVI, bodycam video shows.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on March 27, officers found Civilian Chief of Staff Kevin Horn sitting in his car near Race Road, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

The video shows officers walking up to Horn’s SUV, which is sitting on the side of the road. The vehicle is also facing the wrong direction, one officer mentions.

Officers open up the door as Horn is slumped over in his seat. He raises up once one of the officers says “hello” and asks Horn if is ok.

Horn proceeds to answer the officers’ questions, including what he was doing before being found near Race Road.

Horn told one officer he “had a couple of drinks” for his 50th birthday “downtown at the Crown Royal.” It is likely he meant the Crown Republic Gastropub on Sycamore Street.

Horn then tells the officer he is the chief of staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Once asked to step out of the SUV, Horn is heard in the video reiterating he works for the sheriff’s office,

The video shows the officer questioning Horn about his job duties, and it takes him a few seconds to complete his answer.

Horn, who says he has worked at the sheriff’s office for 27 years, admitted to the officer he thought he was okay to drive home.

The officer asks Horn if he objects to field sobriety tests, which he is heard saying he does not want to do.

The officer explains they have enough probable cause to place Horn under arrest for OVI.

Horn is scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. on April 1.

