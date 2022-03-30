Highland Co. attorney hospitalized after handling drug evidence, prosecutors say

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A Highland County attorney had to be given Narcan in court Tuesday after handling drug evidence, authorities say.

The attorney was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to be ok, according to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

It happened during a joint trial against defendants Wesleey Howard and Chris Hertzler. They face charges of trafficking methamphetamines and are accused of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The nature of the substance is unclear.

Noxalone, the medication sold under the brand name Narcan, is widely used to reverse the effects of opioids including fentanyl. It also has some use in preventing overdoses from clonidine, a medication that lowers blood pressure.

Contrary to popular belief, overdoses don’t always follow from merely coming into contact with fentanyl.

“You can’t just touch fentanyl and overdose. That’s highly unlikely from just touching fentanyl,” said Tom Synan, Newtown police chief and co-chair of the Addiction Response Coalition. “Other drugs, I cannot say for sure. But I have never heard of any cases where someone touched another drug, a pill, or cocaine, or crack cocaine, or methamphetamines and just overdosed from it. Again, if it’s in powdered form, if it’s not in liquid form, it’s very difficult for it to be absorbed in the skin.”

Blood work will need to be done to confirm the overdose was from the drugs, Synan says.

The prosecutor’s office says the trial has not been delayed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.