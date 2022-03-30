Hundreds of butterflies flying in Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Butterfly Aviary, located in the World of the Insect building, is now home to 30 different species of Neotropical butterflies.

“The blue morpho is probably the most eye-catching butterfly that visitors will see in the aviary,” said Cincinnati Zoo senior insectarium keeper Kelli Walker. “With wings spanning up to eight inches and coloring that must be seen to be described, they really stand out. They also have an interesting taste for smoothies made of rotten fruit mixed with beer, which was something we learned from another Zoo with this species.”

Ten species, including the morpho, will be the insect team’s primary focus. The other nine are: Stoplight, Tiger Leafwing, Isabella Tiger, Cydno Longwing, Red Postman, Whitened Bluewing, Pink-spotted Cattleheart, Malachite, and Harmonia Tiger.

The insect team receives 100 + butterfly chrysalids weekly and sets them up in an environment optimized for them to complete the final stages of metamorphosis. Once they emerge, they are released in the aviary.

“We’re adding new butterflies almost daily, so visitors may see a different combination of species every time they stop by,” said Walker. “I also recommend coming when the sun is shining. The butterflies are more active when it’s warm and sunny.”

The Butterfly Aviary is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, through the end of October.

It is free with admission and for members.

