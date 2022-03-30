Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hundreds of butterflies flying in Cincinnati Zoo

So many varieties of colorful butterflies are fluttering around.
So many varieties of colorful butterflies are fluttering around.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Butterfly Aviary, located in the World of the Insect building, is now home to 30 different species of Neotropical butterflies.

“The blue morpho is probably the most eye-catching butterfly that visitors will see in the aviary,” said Cincinnati Zoo senior insectarium keeper Kelli Walker. “With wings spanning up to eight inches and coloring that must be seen to be described, they really stand out. They also have an interesting taste for smoothies made of rotten fruit mixed with beer, which was something we learned from another Zoo with this species.”

Ten species, including the morpho, will be the insect team’s primary focus.  The other nine are: Stoplight, Tiger Leafwing, Isabella Tiger, Cydno Longwing, Red Postman, Whitened Bluewing, Pink-spotted Cattleheart, Malachite, and Harmonia Tiger.

The insect team receives 100 + butterfly chrysalids weekly and sets them up in an environment optimized for them to complete the final stages of metamorphosis. Once they emerge, they are released in the aviary.

“We’re adding new butterflies almost daily, so visitors may see a different combination of species every time they stop by,” said Walker. “I also recommend coming when the sun is shining. The butterflies are more active when it’s warm and sunny.”

The Butterfly Aviary is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, through the end of October. 

It is free with admission and for members.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting
Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac isn't staying retired for long. He will begin a new...
Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

Latest News

The Beast at Kings Island.
Kings Island coaster will break its own record in 2022
Annie Rose
Tri-State pup wins contest to become new Cadbury Easter Bunny
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons comes to Cincinnati with Macklemore, Kings Elliot
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to come to Cincinnati for the Outlaw Music Festival.
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest returns with ZZ Top, and more