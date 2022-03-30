Jersey Mike’s Subs donates 100% of day’s sales to Special Olympics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All March long, Jersey Mike’s Subs has been asking customers to donate to give to the Special Olympics. On Wednesday, the business went a step further by giving 100 percent of its sales to help Special Olympics athletes compete.

“Our community comes together,” explains Blue Ash Crossing Jersey Mike’s Subs Store Manager Kimi Price, “Sales are through the roof, donations are through the roof.”

The money raised will help pay for travel costs associated with the USA Games happening in Orlando this June.

Special Olympics Special Events Manager Blaire Bartish says this is a big help.

“The fact that we could partner with Jersey Mike’s just absolutely is so phenomenal,” says Bartish. “It takes the pressure off of us to raise all of those funds.”

Special Olympics Athlete Arielle Bachrach will be competing in soccer at the USA Games.

“If I didn’t have Special Olympics I don’t know where I would be today,” says Bachrach, “Special Olympics is half of my life.”

140 athletes from Ohio are going to the USA games.

That means they have to raise $200,000 to pay for travel expenses for the athletes.

Bachrach says she is most looking forward to meeting new athletes in Orlando.

“I love meeting new people and I love that we all get to come together and I can feel like myself,” Bachrach adds. ”It just means so much to me because it means that people are thinking about other people and not themselves.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs in all of Ohio and Kentucky are participating in the Day of Giving. You can donate at Jersey Mike’s through the end of March or online at any time.

