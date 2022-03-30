Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kings Island coaster will break its own record in 2022

The Beast at Kings Island.
The Beast at Kings Island.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s world-famous roller coaster, The Beast, will break its own World Record in 2022.

The coaster, which opened in 1979 as the World’s Longest Wooden Roller Coaster, has held that distinction ever since.

When it opens for the season in May it will beat its own record by two feet, from 7,359 ft. to 7,361 ft. due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work, that also includes a steeper first drop.

“When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beat all the time,” said Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz. “But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster.”

Last November crews began the massive project of refurbishing 2,000 feet of the coaster’s track. In addition, the first drop has been re-profiled from 45 degrees to 53 degrees so that it can come into the tunnel lower and deliver a smooth transition through the first tunnel and onto the second drop.

The project is expected to be completed in May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting
Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac isn't staying retired for long. He will begin a new...
Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

Latest News

So many varieties of colorful butterflies are fluttering around.
Hundreds of butterflies flying in Cincinnati Zoo
Annie Rose
Tri-State pup wins contest to become new Cadbury Easter Bunny
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons comes to Cincinnati with Macklemore, Kings Elliot
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to come to Cincinnati for the Outlaw Music Festival.
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest returns with ZZ Top, and more