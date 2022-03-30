Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is named after a 14-year-old who became a civil rights icon after his brutal murder following a racist attack
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sixty-seven years after the death of Emmett Till, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

“To the Till family we remain in awe of your courage to find purpose through your pain,” said President Biden.

Till’s cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, was among those in attendance at the event.

“It shows how America is willing to change. We’ve come a long way. We have a lot of work to do. But it tells me that there’s hope and I can see it in the people who have the fire in their belly and the guts to do what’s right,” said Parker.

Parker witnessed Till’s abduction in Mississippi in 1955. Till had been accused of flirting with a white woman inside a store. Till’s body was recovered from a river after he had been tortured and shot. The two white men accused in the crime were found not guilty by an all white male jury.

Till’s mother insisted on an open casket so the nation could see the brutality of the crime.

The Equal Justice Initiative reports that there have been more than 200 attempts since 1900 to pass federal anti-lynching legislation. The group claims, between 1865 and 1950 alone there were nearly 6500 lynchings.

When the Washington Bureau asked Parker how he stayed focused during the long debate to pass the bill, he said he followed a key piece of advice that he now gives to other civil rights advocates.

“Never give up,” he said. “There is hope.”

The Emmitt Till Anti-lyncing law will make lynching a federal hate crime with penalties ranging from a fine to up to 30 years of prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Tri-County Mall is the region's largest mall. It is also mostly vacant.
Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video
Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OVI arrest: Video
Shooting in Brown County Wednesday night
Man dead in Brown County shooting
Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac isn't staying retired for long. He will begin a new...
Retired Cincinnati police chief named UC public safety director

Latest News

Board of Elections preparing for split primary election
Board of Elections preparing for split primary election
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
‘Ohio is strong:’ DeWine delivers State of the State address
A screenshot of one of the videos on the Hamilton County Board of Election's Youtube channel.
YouTube suspends Hamilton County Board of Elections, flummoxing officials
Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW...
Kentucky House passes bill to regulate medication abortions